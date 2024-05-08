Raiders come up short to Rockwall 

Coach Heath Andrews and Jackson Miles discuss strategy at the plate during a break in the action in last week’s matchup with Rockwall. The Raiders fell in their series with the Yellowjackets, ending their season with a record of 19-11-1. (Tina Lopez/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

The Wylie East baseball team’s season came to an end last week in the first round of the playoffs. After a big win late in the year over Rowlett to clinch the third spot in the district, the Raiders got paired with Rockwall in the opening round of the postseason.

With the Yellowjackets having won 34 games coming into the playoffs, East knew defeating them for the bi-district crown would be no easy task. Still, with an outstanding pitching staff and a lineup that was heating up at the plate over the last two weeks, the Raiders had every chance to pull out a pair of victories to advance to the area round.

In the opening game of the series last Thursday, May 2, it certainly seemed like this series would be a tossup. The two teams embarked on a pitching duel, in which neither squad scored through four innings of play.

As he has been for most of the year, Logan Walp was tremendous, as Rockwall managed just one hit through those four innings.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Wylie News today!