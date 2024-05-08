Pirates cruise past Horn

Dawson Cleveland denies the Mesquite Horn baserunner at the plate during the first of Wylie’s two wins over the Jaguars. The Pirates outscored Horn 13-3 in the series, advancing to the area round. (Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

The Wylie baseball team made easy work of their bi-district matchup with Mesquite Horn last week. The Pirates swept them in consecutive games to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Whether it was outstanding pitching, clean defense or timely hits, Wylie’s two wins featured some of their best baseball of the season. The guys kicked things off with the Jaguars in town on Thursday, May 2.

To their credit, Horn came out fired up and took an early lead with a run in the second inning. Still, that’s all they would get off of Brady Baker, who gave up two of his three hits on the night in that frame.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Wylie News today!