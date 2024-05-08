Big bats lift Wylie over Mansfield to regionals

The Wylie Lady Pirates ran past Mansfield in a single-elimination game last week in Coppell with a 10-0 win. Next up, the girls will take on Rockwall in the regional quarterfinals this week. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News)

The Wylie softball girls have advanced to the third round of the postseason after a win over Mansfield last week. After competing in a three-game series to open the playoffs Coach Heather Damron and the coach from Mansfield decided to go the alternate route of playing a single-elimination game in the area round.

While it is a bit risky to put all your eggs in one basket like that, the Lady Pirates proved to be up to the task with a 10-0 win that ended in the sixth inning via the run rule.

“It’s a lot different” senior Raina Doggett said. “You have to come out fighting from the first inning. You have to play with confidence and have your teammates back because it’s all on the line. We worked all week preparing for [a one-game series]. We had to trust ourselves and we were successful.”

