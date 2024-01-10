Subscribe
Raiders sweep Jacket Cup in Rockwall

by | Jan 10, 2024 | Sports

ROCKWALL – The Wylie East boys soccer team certainly started their season on the right foot last week. The Raiders traveled to Rockwall for their first tournament of the year, winning each of their three contests at the event.

The guys kicked things off with a 2-1 win over Denton Braswell on Thursday, before topping J.J. Pearce the following night. The game with the Mustangs went to penalty kicks after regulation ended in a scoreless tie.

By Austin Smith • [email protected]

For more on this story see the January 10, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News.

Related News

Lady Pirates show out in DISD tourney to cap big month

Lady Pirates show out in DISD tourney to cap big month

Jan 4, 2024 |

December was quite the month for the Wylie Lady Pirates, as the girls jumped to No. 23 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 6A rankings. They news came right before the Lady Pirates traveled to Dallas to compete in the 83rd Annual DISD Holiday Invitational,...

read more
Wylie East catches fire to win Kaufman Tourney

Wylie East catches fire to win Kaufman Tourney

Jan 4, 2024 |

In their final tournament of the regular season, the Raiders put up one heck of an effort in Kaufman. After sweeping their two group games last Wednesday, Wylie East topped the host team before defeating Midlothian in the title game of the event. It was an exceptional...

read more
Wylie hoop teams stay unblemished in district play

Wylie hoop teams stay unblemished in district play

Dec 27, 2023 | ,

Isaiah Shurn (4) elevates for two of his four points in Wylie’s 48-32 win over Naaman Forest. The Pirates remain unblemished in district play, and will return to district action on Tuesday, Jan. 2 against Sachse.  Austin Smith/C&S Media GARLAND – Last week was an...

read more
Dub East downs N. Garland in two-game sweep

Dub East downs N. Garland in two-game sweep

Dec 27, 2023 | ,

Brooklyn King (1) puts up the jumper in Wylie East’s 75-19 victory over North Garland on Senior Night. The Lady Raiders are now 4-2 in district play with two weeks off until their next district matchup.  Tina Lopez/C&S Media WYLIE – After both Wylie East teams...

read more
Raiders stunned by Pirates in Crosstown Showdown

Raiders stunned by Pirates in Crosstown Showdown

Dec 20, 2023 | ,

Wylie East’s Marquees Mahatha (21), Lieu Alak (10) and Parker Overstreet (12) surround Wylie’s Kamsi Ikegbunam (21) as he attempts to go up for a shot. The Raiders have been a good team on the glass for most of the season, but Ikegbunam gave them issues for most of...

read more
Lady Pirates run away with Crosstown Showdown

Lady Pirates run away with Crosstown Showdown

Dec 20, 2023 | ,

Senior Payton Miller (24) drives by Wylie East’s LeAire Nicks for a crafty finish to get the basket and the foul. Wylie’s aggressive play set the tone for their 66-53 win to remain unbeaten in district play. Austin Smith/The Wylie News The wins continue to pile for...

read more
Big wins keep Wylie unbeaten in district

Big wins keep Wylie unbeaten in district

Dec 13, 2023 | ,

Morgan Davis (23) goes up for the layup in Wylie’s 55-29 victory over Lakeview Centennial. Davis led the way with 19 points as the girls moved to 3-0 in district play. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News After wrapping up November with five consecutive wins, the Wylie...

read more
Wylie East trio shines in Raider Invitational

Wylie East trio shines in Raider Invitational

Dec 13, 2023 | ,

Wylie East’s Carsen Wilson puts First Baptist Academy’s Carter Steed in a tough spot during the Raider Invitational. Wilson took home second place in the 157-pound class of the event. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News The Wylie East wrestling team hosted their annual Raider...

read more
Pirates sweep Prosper Tourney after Tuesday loss

Pirates sweep Prosper Tourney after Tuesday loss

Dec 8, 2023 | ,

After being without Kamsi Ikegbunam (21) the week prior, the Pirates’ big man returned to help Wylie win three of four last week. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News After starting the year on a bit of a skid, the Wylie Pirates have a winning record after last week’s...

read more
