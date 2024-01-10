Raiders sweep Jacket Cup in Rockwall

ROCKWALL – The Wylie East boys soccer team certainly started their season on the right foot last week. The Raiders traveled to Rockwall for their first tournament of the year, winning each of their three contests at the event.

The guys kicked things off with a 2-1 win over Denton Braswell on Thursday, before topping J.J. Pearce the following night. The game with the Mustangs went to penalty kicks after regulation ended in a scoreless tie.

By Austin Smith • [email protected]

