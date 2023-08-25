Subscribe
Raiders hold off Rams in final minutes for first win

by | Aug 25, 2023 | Sports

WYLIE – Richardson Berkner shanked the go-ahead field goal wide right with under two minutes left, allowing Wylie East to come away with its first win of the year.

Wylie East relied on 14 first-half points to take home the 14-13 victory over Berkner. 

The Raiders scored on their opening possession on a Howard Fisher IV 1-yard touchdown run. Their second touchdown came in the second quarter on a Fisher IV touchdown pass to Kason Atkins.

From there, it was up to the Raiders’ defense to hold down the fort. After allowing 13 points in the third quarter, Wylie East’s defense continued to answer the call after the Raiders’ offense kept turning the ball over deep in their territory.

The Raiders continue their season next week against the Grand Prairie Gophers on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. from the Gopher-Warrior Bowl. 

By Seth Dowdle

For additional sports pictures, see here.

