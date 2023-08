C&S Media Preseason All-Area football team

Football season kicks off tonight for the local teams, with plenty of excitement and fanfare.

For Wylie, Wylie East, Sachse and Community, the goal is to reload and reach the playoffs again. Plano East, Princeton and Farmersville want to take the next step forward to punch their playoff ticket.

Here is the 2023 C&S Media All-Area preseason football team.

Offense

Drew Devillier, quarterback, Plano East Bryce Dade, running back, Princeton Gabe Duron, running back, Community Diego Capetillo, offensive line, Farmersville Tate Quinlan, offensive line, Farmersville Jordan Katin, offensive line, Wylie Ralee Jackson, offensive line, Plano East Austin Smith, offensive line, Sachse Kaliq Lockett, wide receiver, Sachse Amarean Porter, wide receiver, Wylie East Kannon Roan, tight end/wing back, Community Azaan Stoughtenborough, athlete, Princeton

Defense