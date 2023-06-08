Subscribe
Order photos

Wylie East qualifies for state 7-on-7 championship

by | Jun 8, 2023 | Sports

The Wylie East Raiders punched their ticket to state in 7-on-7 football.

Competing in the Colt Classic State Qualifying Tournament in Arlington last Friday, June 2, the Raiders were one of three teams to qualify for state. They capped off a perfect tournament by defeating North Forney 36-19, their fourth win of the day after beating Carrollton Smith, Arlington Sam Houston and Mesquite in pool play.

Head coach Marcus Gold was happy to see his team’s results in the tournament, knowing that the kids will feed off the success early in the offseason.

“I told the kids that we get one chance to play and go to state and they capitalized,” Gold said. “7-on-7 isn’t like real football at all, so we don’t practice it a whole lot, but the kids are really going to be excited by winning something. It will give us some energy and excitement in the offseason.”

It wasn’t all easy for the Raiders, who barely edged out Mesquite 19-18 in their first pool play game of the day, but the team quickly regrouped with better performances as the day went along. The team had 7-on-7 offseason work with Community, Princeton and Royse City last month to help prepare for the competitive games this season.

“It’s crazy because I don’t think we’ve lost a game in 7-on-7 this year,” Gold said. “We told them after the first game [in the tournament] that we weren’t performing to our standards, and they stepped up and did what they had to do.”

Wylie East will head to the state tournament in College Station June 23-24.

For more sports, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Wylie East adds three new coaches to athletic staff

Wylie East adds three new coaches to athletic staff

May 25, 2023 |

The Wylie East High School athletics department will look a little different in the 2023-24 calendar year, with the appointment of three new coaches. The Raiders are replacing their cross country, boys soccer and boys basketball coaches for next season, appointing...

read more
Pirates win game one over Bridgeland

Pirates win game one over Bridgeland

May 19, 2023 |

BELTON - The Wylie Pirates softball team scored three runs in the seventh inning to defeat Bridgeland in game one of the regional semifinals 5-2. Sydney Murphy was hitless in her first three at-bats of the game with a strikeout but stepped up to the plate with two...

read more
Wylie East ready to prove doubters wrong again

Wylie East ready to prove doubters wrong again

May 18, 2023 |

Wylie East’s first season at the 6A level was a monumental success on the gridiron. Projected as one of the lower seeds in District 9-6A before the season, the Raiders won the district title, winning their first nine games of the year. While the team dropped its final...

read more
Local athletes compete for track and field state titles

Local athletes compete for track and field state titles

May 14, 2023 |

Wylie, Sachse and Plano East sent athletes to the 6A UIL track and field championships in Austin Saturday, with one athlete bringing home silverware.  Sachse High School’s Hannah Lowe took home third place in the 6A girls 100-meter dash. Battling through weather...

read more
Wylie East loses in area round to Lake Ridge

Wylie East loses in area round to Lake Ridge

May 12, 2023 |

Wylie East's baseball season came to an end in the area round after a two-game sweep against Lake Ridge. Following a 7-1 loss Thursday night, Wylie East hosted Lake Ridge for game two and a chance to stay alive, but fell just short in a 4-3 game. Both teams scored two...

read more
Santiago’s walk-off sends Wylie to regional semifinals

Santiago’s walk-off sends Wylie to regional semifinals

May 12, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates advance to the regional semifinals after a walk-off win. Kayla Santiago stepped up to the plate with runners on second and third and one out following Sydney Murphy’s double.  On a 2-2 count against Rockwall’s Ainsley Pemberton, who had pitched...

read more
Phe’s four-hit night sparks Wylie win, evens series 1-1

Phe’s four-hit night sparks Wylie win, evens series 1-1

May 11, 2023 |

Chloe Phe had a big night at the plate for the Wylie Pirates, sparking a 12-4 victory on the road Thursday night to even the regional quarterfinal series 1-1. Taking on Rockwall, Phe had four hits, including a double and a home run, to go along with two runs and four...

read more
Late run costs Wylie in game one against Rockwall

Late run costs Wylie in game one against Rockwall

May 10, 2023 |

Hannah Messer gave the Rockwall lineup all they could handle in game one of the regional quarterfinals, but Wylie fell just short in game one. Rockwall scored one run in the seventh, a sacrifice fly after a lead-off double, to take the first lead of the game. Wylie...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe