Subscribe
Order photos

Santiago’s walk-off sends Wylie to regional semifinals

by | May 12, 2023 | Sports

The Wylie Pirates advance to the regional semifinals after a walk-off win.

Kayla Santiago stepped up to the plate with runners on second and third and one out following Sydney Murphy’s double. 

On a 2-2 count against Rockwall’s Ainsley Pemberton, who had pitched every game of the three-game series, Santiago ripped a single to shortstop, scoring Aubrey Brown for the win. The victory was Wylie’s 31st of the season and their second in a row during the series after dropping game one.

Hannah Messer earned the win for the Pirates, pitching seven innings and allowing just five hits and one walk in the game. With Wylie up 1-0, Messer’s only run was allowed in the top of the seventh, a lead-off home run to the Rockwall batter. Messer allowed just two runs in 14 innings over two starts in the series.

Wylie advances to face Bridgeland in the regional semifinals at a date and time to be determined. 

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Phe’s four-hit night sparks Wylie win, evens series 1-1

Phe’s four-hit night sparks Wylie win, evens series 1-1

May 11, 2023 |

Chloe Phe had a big night at the plate for the Wylie Pirates, sparking a 12-4 victory on the road Thursday night to even the regional quarterfinal series 1-1. Taking on Rockwall, Phe had four hits, including a double and a home run, to go along with two runs and four...

read more
Late run costs Wylie in game one against Rockwall

Late run costs Wylie in game one against Rockwall

May 10, 2023 |

Hannah Messer gave the Rockwall lineup all they could handle in game one of the regional quarterfinals, but Wylie fell just short in game one. Rockwall scored one run in the seventh, a sacrifice fly after a lead-off double, to take the first lead of the game. Wylie...

read more
Raiders win game one over Royse City

Raiders win game one over Royse City

May 5, 2023 |

Baseball Final - Game one Wylie East - 12 Royse City - 0 Wylie East took game one on the road over Royse City, setting themselves up for a home game sweep Friday night. Leading the way on the mound was Tyler Stroup, who struck out four batters and finished with a...

read more
Pirates baseball and softball win game one

Pirates baseball and softball win game one

May 5, 2023 |

Both Wylie High School playoff teams emerged victorious in game one, with both teams shutting out their opponents. Baseball Final - Game one Wylie - 1 Rockwall Heath - 0 The Pirates shut out the Hawks in game one behind a dominant pitching performance from David Hyde....

read more
Wylie ISD playoff schedule

Wylie ISD playoff schedule

May 2, 2023 |

It's a busy week for Wylie ISD, with all four varsity baseball and softball teams preparing for postseason games. Wylie and Wylie East softball teams prepare for the area round action, while the Pirates and Raiders begin playoff action in the bi-district round. Here...

read more
Lady Raiders advance to next round with game-three win

Lady Raiders advance to next round with game-three win

Apr 29, 2023 |

Wylie East faced a tough battle in the bi-district round of the state playoffs but came out on top in three games. After losing Saturday morning 2-0 at Tyler Legacy, Wylie East bounced back in the afternoon to close the series, winning 4-1. The Lady Raiders outhit...

read more
Pirates advance with sweep of Mesquite Horn

Pirates advance with sweep of Mesquite Horn

Apr 29, 2023 |

Wylie is advancing to the area round of the state playoffs, completing their two-game sweep of Mesquite Horn. The Pirates defeated the Lady Jaguars 10-0 Friday night as starting pitcher Aubrie Gunther and the Wylie defense held Horn to just two hits in the win. Jordyn...

read more
Wylie, East win game one of bi-district round

Wylie, East win game one of bi-district round

Apr 28, 2023 |

Wylie and Wylie East opened the bi-district round of the state playoffs Thursday night, with each team coming away with game-one victories in a best-of-three series. Final Wylie - 4 Mesquite Horn - 0 The district champion Pirates opened their series with a 4-0 win...

read more
Wylie ISD 2023 football schedules

Wylie ISD 2023 football schedules

Apr 27, 2023 |

The 2023 football season is just around the corner, with Wylie ISD schools ramping up spring practices and workouts for the upcoming season. For reigning district champions Wylie East, the goal is to repeat their success of last season, their first in 6A, despite some...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe