Santiago’s walk-off sends Wylie to regional semifinals

The Wylie Pirates advance to the regional semifinals after a walk-off win.

Kayla Santiago stepped up to the plate with runners on second and third and one out following Sydney Murphy’s double.

On a 2-2 count against Rockwall’s Ainsley Pemberton, who had pitched every game of the three-game series, Santiago ripped a single to shortstop, scoring Aubrey Brown for the win. The victory was Wylie’s 31st of the season and their second in a row during the series after dropping game one.

Hannah Messer earned the win for the Pirates, pitching seven innings and allowing just five hits and one walk in the game. With Wylie up 1-0, Messer’s only run was allowed in the top of the seventh, a lead-off home run to the Rockwall batter. Messer allowed just two runs in 14 innings over two starts in the series.

Wylie advances to face Bridgeland in the regional semifinals at a date and time to be determined.