Raiders win game one over Royse City

Baseball Final – Game one

Wylie East – 12

Royse City – 0

Wylie East took game one on the road over Royse City, setting themselves up for a home game sweep Friday night.

Leading the way on the mound was Tyler Stroup, who struck out four batters and finished with a complete game shutout. In total, Wylie East outhit Royse City 10-4 in the contest, with Jackson Miles having the big game at the plate. He finished the game 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs. Six Wylie East batters recorded hits in the game, with another four players recording multi-hit games.

The Raiders play game two at home Friday night at 7:30 p.m.