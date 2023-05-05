Raiders win game one over Royse City

Baseball Final – Game one
Wylie East – 12
Royse City – 0
Wylie East took game one on the road over Royse City, setting themselves up for a home game sweep Friday night.
Leading the way on the mound was Tyler Stroup, who struck out four batters and finished with a complete game shutout. In total, Wylie East outhit Royse City 10-4 in the contest, with Jackson Miles having the big game at the plate. He finished the game 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs. Six Wylie East batters recorded hits in the game, with another four players recording multi-hit games.
The Raiders play game two at home Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Softball Delayed – Game one
Wylie East – 3
Mansfield Legacy – 4
Wylie East softball was delayed in the top of the sixth inning trailing 4-3. The two sides will resume game one at 2 p.m. Friday, with game two beginning shortly after.
