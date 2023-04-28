Wylie East clinches share of 9-6A championship, Andrews earns 300th career win

Back-to-back wins over Rowlett in a Thursday night doubleheader meant the Wylie East baseball team is celebrating a District 9-6A championship.

The Raiders finished 14-2 in district play in the regular season, tied with Sachse for the top of the standings. The two sides will play one final game for seeding in postseason play next week after splitting their season series 1-1.

In game one against fourth-seeded Rowlett, East scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to regain their earlier lead, holding on down the stretch for the 8-5 victory. The Raiders did a great job getting on base, with 10 hits.

Jacob Hollingsworth drove in three runs on two hits and was aided by multi-hit games from Kason Atkins and Knox Wilson. Alex Herod also walked three times, providing more opportunities for the Wylie East offense.

Wylie East followed that up with a 9-5 win in game two, jumping out to an early 7-0 lead through three innings and never looking back. Jackson Miles and Jaxsen Vann drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Along with the team accolades, head coach Heath Andrews earned his 300th career victory as a head coach. It’s also his second district title and a district championship in 5A in 2016.

Wylie East’s playoff games will be at a date and time to be determined.

