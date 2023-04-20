Subscribe
Pirates add area championship, Raiders earn several qualifiers for regionals

by | Apr 20, 2023 | Sports

Two championships in as many weeks for the Wylie Pirates, as they ride into regionals with a 9 and 10-6A area championship Wednesday night.

Hosting the area championship, the Wylie boys team earned 95 points, beating out Naaman Forest (83 points), North Forney (82 points) and Rockwall-Heath (64 points). It is their second consecutive championship after winning the District 9-6A title in the previous week. Wylie East finished 10th (26 points) out of 14 teams.

On the girls side, Wylie and Wylie East finished fifth and sixth with 42 and 41 points, respectively. The two teams placed behind Mesquite (48 points), Sachse (88 points), North Forney (92 points) and area champion Rockwall (147 points).

The top four players in each event earned qualification into the Region II-6A championships at Waco Midway High School, next Friday and Saturday, April 28-29. Qualifiers will earn a chance to compete in the state championships on May 13.

Several Wylie and Wylie East competitors earned qualifications Wednesday night, led by area champions Hunter Jackson, Caden Biltz and Chris Lewis.

Jackson and Biltz finished first and second in both the 1600 and 3200-meter races in the day, with Jackson winning the 3200 early in the day with a time of 9:43.86. He was narrowly ahead of Biltz (9:44.25), who then turned around and won the 1600 (4:24.75), with Jackson in second (4:27.61).

Like the other two champions, Lewis qualified for regionals in two events, winning the long jump (48-00.25) with a personal record and placing second in the triple jump (22-05) with another personal record.

In total, Wylie earned 18 regional qualifications across both its boys and girls track and field teams. Wylie East will send seven qualifiers to the regional meet, including Kaylin Caruso who finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (14.81).

For additional sports pictures, see here.

