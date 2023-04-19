Pirates dominate Sachse, close in on district title

The Wylie Pirates clinched a share of the 9-6A championship Tuesday night, with one more victory from an outright championship.

The Pirates (14-1, 24-9) dominated the Sachse Lady Mustangs (11-4, 16-14) at home 15-0. With the victory, Wylie is one game ahead of Wylie East in the district standings with one game remaining. If the Pirates defeat Garland at home this Friday, they’ll win yet another outright 9-6A championship.

In the win, Hannah Messer dominated Sachse on the rubber, striking out six batters and allowing just one hit and one walk over four innings. Behind her, the Wylie defense played a clean game, committing no errors compared to the six from Sachse in the game.

Wylie’s 13 hits were led by two doubles from Chloe Phe and Sydney Murphy. The Pirates have averaged 15.9 runs in district games this season.

For additional sports pictures, see here.