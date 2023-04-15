Pirates win boys district title, East finishes third

Wylie and Wylie East competed in the District 9-6A track and field district championships Wednesday and Thursday, with several athletes qualifying for area.

The Pirates were the top varsity team on the boys side, placing first overall as a team with 172 points. They beat out Naaman Forest (105 points) and Wylie East (96.1666 points) to win the district championship.

On the girls side, Wylie wasn’t far off, placing second with 151 points, just four and a half points behind Sachse for the title (155.5 points). Wylie East also placed third in their first season in 9-6A (95.5 points).

With the top four finishers in each event advancing to the area meet at Wylie ISD Stadium next Thursday, April 20, many of the participants will be from Wylie and Wylie East at the event.

Individual district champions for the Pirates include Liv Lambert (two district titles), Hunter Jackson, Landin Wolfe, Caden Biltz, Chris Lewis (two district titles) and Jacob Smith. Lewis set personal records in the high jump and triple jump to win district, along with a personal record in the long jump, in which he finished second. Biltz also set a personal record in the 1600, finishing ahead of Jackson by almost half a second.

Individual district champions for the Raiders include Kory Boyd, Maranata Tadesse, Jake Kortcamp and the girls 4×400 relay team. Kortcamp set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles, beating out Wylie’s Cooper Troy by .02 seconds.

For more sports and the full story, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.