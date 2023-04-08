Subscribe
Wylie East punches ticket to state, wins Region 2-6A championship

by | Apr 8, 2023 | Sports

Raegan Hollis scored twice in the first 10 minutes, and that was all the difference for No. 2 Wylie East.

The Lady Raiders defeated Bridgeland Saturday morning, clinching the Region II-6A championship. Hollis opened the scoring just a few minutes into the game, finding the ball in the box after a Bridgeland turnover.

Just minutes later, Hollis doubled her tally as she got behind the defense from a long pass from Arianna Darquea.

Wylie East’s defensive effort over the final 70 minutes limited Bridgleand to just one shot on goal. The Lady Raiders didn’t concede in either regional game over the weekend. The backline of Kayla Martinez, Alysia Cano, Jaelyn Drake and Alyssa Striker, along with midfielders Darquea and Bryn Geppert, stood tall throughout the game, getting several clearances late in the second half.

Breanna Wooten came up with a key save late, as Bridgeland pushed until the final minute to try and find a goal. It was Wooten’s 24th clean sheet on the season, as Wylie East still has surrendered just five goals all year.

With the victory, Wylie East advances to the state tournament next weekend, where they’ll face off against Region I-6A champion Flower Mound Marcus in the state semifinals om Georgetown next Friday, April 14. The Lady Raiders will enter the state tournament as the top-ranked team after Marcus was able to upset previously unbeaten Southlake Carroll in their regional championship.

Atkins, Stroup throw no-hitter in Wylie East's win

Apr 7, 2023

Kason Atkins and Tyler Stroup combined to throw five no-hit innings as the Wylie East Raiders shut out South Garland 19-0. In the win over the Titans, Adam and Alex Herod each had three RBIs, along with three RBIs from Luke Epperson on three hits and two walks. Wylie...

Wylie sweeps Rowlett, 8-0 halfway through district play

Apr 7, 2023

The Wylie Pirates won their eighth consecutive game Thursday night, remaining perfect through district play. They defeated Rowlett 10-1 at home, completing the two-game sweep and keeping the Pirates on top of the District 9-6A standings. For the season, Wylie has...

Quiroga battles through adversity for state title

Mar 30, 2023

Winning a state championship for anyone is a crowning achievement, but for Wylie's Avery Quiroga, it was reaching a goal years in the making. Quiroga had been one of the top powerlifters in the area for several years, dating back to her freshman season when she placed...

Wylie takes first place in district, dominates Sachse

Mar 28, 2023

The Wylie Pirates stand alone atop District 9-6A halfway through district play, now 8-0 overall. Their latest win came Monday night, as they dominated the Sachse Lady Mustangs (6-1) with an 11-1 victory on the road. The Lady Mustangs were unbeaten in district play...

Wylie East dominates Royse City, advances to area round

Mar 24, 2023

No. 2 Wylie East had no problem in the bi-district round of the state playoffs, defeating Royse City 8-0 Thursday night at Wylie ISD Stadium. Brooke Shields opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest and Wylie East never looked back. Their relentless...

Mitchell, Quiroga win state championships

Mar 16, 2023

Wylie ISD has two new state champions Wednesday night, with Wylie and Wylie East competing in the 6A women's powerlifting state finals. Taking home titles were Wylie's Avery Quiroga and Wylie East's Carmen Mitchell, who came out on top of their respective weight...

Wooten sets record, Wylie East rolls to 100 goals

Feb 22, 2023

Breanna Wooten set a new Wylie East record for shutouts in her Wylie East career, as the Lady Raiders defeated Naaman Forest 8-0 Tuesday night. With the victory, Wylie East improved to 16-0 overall and 9-0 in district play, while also reaching the century mark for...

