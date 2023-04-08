Wylie East punches ticket to state, wins Region 2-6A championship

Raegan Hollis scored twice in the first 10 minutes, and that was all the difference for No. 2 Wylie East.

The Lady Raiders defeated Bridgeland Saturday morning, clinching the Region II-6A championship. Hollis opened the scoring just a few minutes into the game, finding the ball in the box after a Bridgeland turnover.

Just minutes later, Hollis doubled her tally as she got behind the defense from a long pass from Arianna Darquea.

Lady Raiders soccer update:

1H | Wylie East 2, Bridgeland 0



Goal! Arianna Darquea with a brilliant pass and Raegan Hollis scores her second of the game. 30:15 left in the first half and Wylie East is in total control. pic.twitter.com/WRROzNzOBx — The Wylie News (@WylieNews) April 8, 2023

Wylie East’s defensive effort over the final 70 minutes limited Bridgleand to just one shot on goal. The Lady Raiders didn’t concede in either regional game over the weekend. The backline of Kayla Martinez, Alysia Cano, Jaelyn Drake and Alyssa Striker, along with midfielders Darquea and Bryn Geppert, stood tall throughout the game, getting several clearances late in the second half.

Breanna Wooten came up with a key save late, as Bridgeland pushed until the final minute to try and find a goal. It was Wooten’s 24th clean sheet on the season, as Wylie East still has surrendered just five goals all year.

Lady Raiders soccer update:

2H | Wylie East 2, Bridgeland 0



Bridgeland gets a shot, but Breanna Wooten makes a diving save! 11 minutes remaining in the game and Wylie East hangs on to their two goal advantage. pic.twitter.com/O5LzCoU2IR — The Wylie News (@WylieNews) April 8, 2023

With the victory, Wylie East advances to the state tournament next weekend, where they’ll face off against Region I-6A champion Flower Mound Marcus in the state semifinals om Georgetown next Friday, April 14. The Lady Raiders will enter the state tournament as the top-ranked team after Marcus was able to upset previously unbeaten Southlake Carroll in their regional championship.

