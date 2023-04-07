No. 2 Wylie East shuts out The Woodlands, advances to regional finals

No. 2 Wylie East won their 27th consecutive game Friday afternoon, advancing to the regional final.
The Lady Raiders defeated The Woodlands 3-0 in the regional semifinals in Round Rock, scoring all three goals in the second half. Amaya Dawkins opened the scoring less than five minutes into the second half, scoring from 25 yards out with a left-footed strike.
From there, it continued to be all Wylie East. They controlled the majority of possession, and Ryleigh Wood doubled their lead 13 minutes later, her third goal in the last three games in the postseason.
Alyssa Striker tacked on the final goal for Wylie East, as The Woodlands pushed hard looking for a goal the other way. The Lady Raiders improved to 27-0 on the regular season, outscoring opponents 155-5 this season. Breanna Wooten earned another clean sheet in the game (her third of the playoffs), coming up with a key first-half stop to keep the score even.
With the victory, Wylie East advances to the regional final, where they will play Bridgeland tomorrow at 11 a.m. The Lady Bears are 26-1-1 on the season and have won their last three playoff games all by the score of 1-0.
The winner will advance to the state semifinals the following weekend in Georgetown.
