No. 2 Wylie East shuts out The Woodlands, advances to regional finals

No. 2 Wylie East won their 27th consecutive game Friday afternoon, advancing to the regional final.

The Lady Raiders defeated The Woodlands 3-0 in the regional semifinals in Round Rock, scoring all three goals in the second half. Amaya Dawkins opened the scoring less than five minutes into the second half, scoring from 25 yards out with a left-footed strike.

Lady Raiders soccer update:

2H | Wylie East 1, The Woodlands 0



Wylie East goal! Amaya Dawkins’ left footed shot from 25 yards out puts the Lady Raiders up with 35:36 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/6EXveIppdf — The Wylie News (@WylieNews) April 7, 2023

From there, it continued to be all Wylie East. They controlled the majority of possession, and Ryleigh Wood doubled their lead 13 minutes later, her third goal in the last three games in the postseason.

Lady Raiders soccer update:

2H | Wylie East 2, The Woodlands 0



Goal! What an individual effort from Ryleigh Wood. She gets past the defender and the chips the ball over the goalkeeper to double the Lady Raiders advantage. pic.twitter.com/6jkM1xJ8V1 — The Wylie News (@WylieNews) April 7, 2023

Alyssa Striker tacked on the final goal for Wylie East, as The Woodlands pushed hard looking for a goal the other way. The Lady Raiders improved to 27-0 on the regular season, outscoring opponents 155-5 this season. Breanna Wooten earned another clean sheet in the game (her third of the playoffs), coming up with a key first-half stop to keep the score even.

Lady Raiders soccer update:

2H | Wylie East 3, The Woodlands 0



Goal! Alyssa Striker outworks everyone to the ball and has perfect touch on her left-footed shot. 15:19 remaining with the Lady Raiders up three! pic.twitter.com/yPdgNjd6zL — The Wylie News (@WylieNews) April 7, 2023

With the victory, Wylie East advances to the regional final, where they will play Bridgeland tomorrow at 11 a.m. The Lady Bears are 26-1-1 on the season and have won their last three playoff games all by the score of 1-0.

The winner will advance to the state semifinals the following weekend in Georgetown.

For the full story, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.