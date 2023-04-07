Atkins, Stroup throw no-hitter in Wylie East’s win

Kason Atkins and Tyler Stroup combined to throw five no-hit innings as the Wylie East Raiders shut out South Garland 19-0.

In the win over the Titans, Adam and Alex Herod each had three RBIs, along with three RBIs from Luke Epperson on three hits and two walks. Wylie East had 15 hits in the victory.

Wylie East improves to 7-1 in district play following the dominant performance, setting up a crucial two-game series next week with first-place Wylie. The Raiders will host their crosstown rivals on Tuesday, April 11, while the Pirates are home next Friday.

