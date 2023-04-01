Subscribe
No. 2 Wylie East defeats Rockwall in overtime, advances to regional semifinals

Wylie East continued to poke and prod at the Rockwall defense, but for 80 minutes found no success.

Finally, in the first five minutes of extra time, Brook Shields got behind the last Lady Jackets defender and tapped the ball past the goalkeeper and into the goal. The No. 2 Lady Raiders held on from there, winning 1-0 in their regional quarterfinal match Friday night in Rockwall.

The Lady Raiders created the majority of the chances and shots throughout the game, but several key saves from the Lady Jackets goalkeeper held the score even. Amaya Dawkins had her shot in the first half saved off the crossbar, while Arianna Darquea and Raegan Hollis had multiple second-half chances saved away as well.

On the defensive half, Bryn Geppert and centrebacks Alysia Cano and Jaelyn Drake held Rockwall’s offensive players at bay. Breanna Wooten added another clean sheet to her record-setting career at Wylie East, and came up with several saves late in the game to keep the scoreline.

Wylie East advances to the regional tournament now. They’ll head to Round Rock next week to face The Woodlands on April 7, and with a win they’ll play in the regional finals on April 8, with the winner going to state.

