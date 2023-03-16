Mitchell, Quiroga win state championships

Wylie ISD has two new state champions Wednesday night, with Wylie and Wylie East competing in the 6A women’s powerlifting state finals.

Taking home titles were Wylie’s Avery Quiroga and Wylie East’s Carmen Mitchell, who came out on top of their respective weight classes.

Quiroga won the 123-pound weight class, finishing with a total of 900 pounds, just five pounds heavier than Los Fresnos’ Anette Cardenas. She had the top bench press in her weight class, lifting 230 pounds, 50 pounds heavier than the next best lifter. Quiroga placed fifth in the 105-pound weight class as a sophomore in 2021.

Wylie East’s Mitchell placed first in the 198-pound weight class, finishing with a total lifting weight of 1,090 pounds. She had her weight class’ best deadlift (365 pounds) and tied for the second-best squat (435 pounds) to win her first state championship after placing second last season.

Mitchell won the medal ahead of Wylie’s Kendall Nalley, who placed second in the weight class by lifting 1,040 pounds to earn the state medal. She had the best bench press in the weight class, lifting 300 pounds.

As a team, Wylie placed third overall with a total of 21 points. They finished behind state champions Los Fresnos (33 points) and Royse City (21 points), who won on a tiebreaker. Other state medalists for the Pirates include Ava Borders, Emily Phillips and Kaitlyn Garcia-Allen.

For the full story, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.