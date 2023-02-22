Wooten sets record, Wylie East rolls to 100 goals

Breanna Wooten set a new Wylie East record for shutouts in her Wylie East career, as the Lady Raiders defeated Naaman Forest 8-0 Tuesday night.

With the victory, Wylie East improved to 16-0 overall and 9-0 in district play, while also reaching the century mark for goals scored on the season. The Lady Raiders have outscored opponents 101-0 in their 16 games.

Wylie East travels to Sachse this Friday in their next contest.

