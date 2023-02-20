Wylie dominates Royse City in bi-district round

The Wylie Pirates dominated Royse City Monday night at Lovejoy High School, advancing to the area round of the state playoffs.

Donaven Davis led the way with 23 points, while sophomore Noah Mallory added 17 in the 65-37 victory. The District 9-6A champions were on the front foot from the outset, taking a commanding 33-11 lead into the halftime break. The Pirates defensive pressure overwhelmed the Bulldogs, leading to multiple fast break opportunities and dunks on the offensive end throughout.

Royse City’s season comes to an end at 16-16, while Wylie netted their 23rd win and first of the playoffs.

Up next, Wylie faces the winner of Cedar Hill and Hutto, who play tomorrow night. Follow The Wylie News for any scheduling updates.

