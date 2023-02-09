Wylie ISD playoff basketball schedule

The Wylie Pirates and Wylie East Lady Raiders both reached the postseason in girls basketball for 2023.

Wylie ended the district season 15-1 and as the 9-6A co-district champions with Sachse High School. Wylie East finished third with a 12-4 record. Here are the playoff schedules for the bi-district round below.

Bi-district round-state playoffs

Monday, Feb. 13 Wylie East (12-4) vs. Rockwall (9-3) at 6:30 p.m. Location: Lovejoy High School

Monday, Feb. 13 Wylie (15-1) vs. Mesquite Horn at 6:30 p.m. Location: Forney High School