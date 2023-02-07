Subscribe
HM Whiskey

Wylie East perfect start creates excitement

by | Feb 7, 2023 | Sports

The Wylie East girls soccer team is gaining national attention with one of the best starts in the state.

Ranked No. 6 in all of Texas 6A soccer, the Lady Raiders are 12-0 early in the regular season, but they’re dominating opponents in a way never seen before. Their current record is one of the best starts in school history, compared to 2016 when they went 14 matches unbeaten with two draws and 2021, when the Lady Raiders opened the season 17 matches unbeaten with one draw.

Head coach Kody Christensen has seen plenty of success during his time in charge of the Wylie East soccer program but felt early on this year could be special.

“We started thinking this could be a pretty special year early on, but I don’t think anyone quite expected something like this,” Christensen said. “We’re finding ways to put the ball in the back of the net with multiple players and we thought we’d have a pretty special offense.”

The offense has scored 71 goals in 12 games this season, with everyone chipping in for offensive production. There might have been questions about replacing starting striker Ramani Neal heading into the season, but the Lady Raiders have answered in a big way with everyone chipping in for goals.

“We’ve had a lot of great strikers and when you have that you try to facilitate getting them the ball in space,” Christensen said. “We’re now utilizing the spaces in the field that allow us to attack our opponents strategically. When you have players that are confident and can fulfill the gameplan it makes the game free-flowing and easy.”

Wylie East suffered a close 1-0 loss in the playoffs last season to Frisco Wakeland in the first round. From there, the Lady Wolverines went on to win the state championship with not many teams coming as close as Wylie East did to beating them.

Knowing his team was that close, coach Christensen and his staff noticed some differences between his team and Wakeland’s he could adapt. He wanted to build a positionless soccer team in the offseason, where any single player could succeed at any position on the field.

“We wanted to train a little bit differently this season and so far, it’s working,” Christensen said. “We noticed some things against Frisco Wakeland in the playoffs last season and felt like that could’ve been us. We wanted to take what we saw and evolve our team into training every player the same technically and teach them the movement off the ball to help everyone succeed at any position on the field.”

The team is off to a blistering start on offense, averaging 5.9 goals per game, but it can only truly be matched by Wylie East’s defense to start the season, which has held opponents to zero goals in 12 games.

Between a deep, experienced and confident backline of defenders and senior goalkeeper Breanna Wooten, Wylie East has been a fortress this season, allowing very little pressure or goalscoring opportunities. Wooten has 54 shutouts as the goalkeeper for the Lady Raiders, as she’s set to break the school record with her performances this season.

“The ability to trust our goalkeeper is, in my opinion, one of the best in the state, it helps our defense play with confidence,” Christensen said. “There’s a lot of trust back there and that is most important for a good defense to succeed.”

Wylie East continues its season on the road Friday against Lakeview Centennial before hosting Rowlett next Tuesday, Feb. 14. As the team approaches the halfway point in district play, conversations about how far this team can go this season have started to pop up. Coach Christensen and his team are embracing that challenge.

“When you add our depth and talent, the fact that any one player can have an awesome day for us, it’s sort of the recipe for success,” Christensen said. “I’m not saying it’s going to be a state championship year, but I’m not saying it’s not going to be either. This year feels like we’re clicking on all cylinders at the right time of the calendar year.”

For additional sports coverage, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

HM Whiskey

Related News

Local wrestlers qualify for regional championship

Local wrestlers qualify for regional championship

Feb 7, 2023 |

Wylie, Wylie East and Plano East all competed in District 6-6A championships at the Allen Freshman Center Saturday morning, Feb. 4, after a multi-day weather delay. Coming out of the meet, several wrestlers from each school will have a chance to continue their season...

read more
Wylie sweeps Sachse, Naaman Forest

Wylie sweeps Sachse, Naaman Forest

Feb 5, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates snapped a two-game losing streak and retook their place atop the District 9-6A standings with back-to-back wins. Donaven Davis led the way with 16 points, while Noah Mallory chipped in 14 including a strong fourth quarter to beat the Mustangs Friday...

read more
Wylie ISD sports schedule changes

Wylie ISD sports schedule changes

Feb 1, 2023 |

The following games have been rescheduled because of the winter storms: Basketball Saturday, Feb. 4, Wylie East boys and girls varsity basketball vs. North Garland at Wylie High School. Varsity girls tip off at 4 p.m., boys at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Wylie boys...

read more
Wylie East storms back to win Crosstown Showdown

Wylie East storms back to win Crosstown Showdown

Jan 28, 2023 |

Down to the wire, the Wylie East basketball team battled back with a 22-13 run in the fourth to win the Crosstown Showdown Friday night over Wylie. The Pirates led by 10 at the halftime break, with Donaven Davis leading the offense. He led all scorers with 22 points...

read more
Lady Raiders blessed with experienced roster

Lady Raiders blessed with experienced roster

Jan 26, 2023 |

Last season the Lady Raiders softball team was on the verge of a postseason berth by the end of the regular season. In a one-game, winner-take-all game to try and reach the playoffs, Wylie East fell short against Lovejoy and saw their season come to a disappointing...

read more
Late comeback falls short for Wylie

Late comeback falls short for Wylie

Jan 25, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates outscored the Rowlett Eagles 21-17 in the fourth but fell just short in their comeback bid Tuesday night. With a 52-49 loss, Wylie falls to second place in District 9-6A, a half-game behind Sachse in the standings. Donaven Davis led all scorers with...

read more
Wylie East tops South Garland in overtime

Wylie East tops South Garland in overtime

Jan 25, 2023 |

In a crucial game to stay in the playoff race, Wylie East topped South Garland 56-51 in overtime last night. With the victory, the Raiders moved one win behind Naaman Forest, who lost to Garland, for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 9-6A with five games...

read more
Wylie East 8-0 to open season

Wylie East 8-0 to open season

Jan 21, 2023 |

The Wylie East girls soccer team opened the 9-6A soccer season with a bang, scoring nine goals in their debut to the top level of competition. Five first-half goals set the tone, as Wylie East went on the road to beat Naaman Forest 9-0 Friday night. The Lady Raiders...

read more
Wylie picks up 10th district win

Wylie picks up 10th district win

Jan 21, 2023 |

The Pirates are still in the hunt for at least a share of the district title, winning their third straight game and 10th in district play. Wylie outscored Lakeview Centennial 34-6 in the second half on their way to a 62-24 victory Friday night. With the win, the...

read more
Slow start dooms Wylie East at home

Slow start dooms Wylie East at home

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Wylie East Lady Raiders basketball team had a chance to knock off the defending champs and keep within arm's distance of a district title. Unfortunately for East, a slow start to the first quarter doomed them down the stretch, as they lost 62-52 to Sachse Tuesday...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe