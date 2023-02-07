Local wrestlers qualify for regional championship

Wylie, Wylie East and Plano East all competed in District 6-6A championships at the Allen Freshman Center Saturday morning, Feb. 4, after a multi-day weather delay.

Coming out of the meet, several wrestlers from each school will have a chance to continue their season at the Region 2-6A championships at Allen High School Feb. 10-11.

At the district meet, Plano East took second place in district for the second season in a row, finishing with 193.5 points. They trailed only Allen, one of the top wrestling programs in the country, who won the meet with 352.5 points. Wylie finished fifth 133.5 points, followed by Wylie East in sixth with 95.5 points.

With the top four wrestlers in each weight class qualifying for regionals, and fifth place chosen as alternates, Plano East is sending 10 wrestlers to regionals and one alternate, while Wylie is sending six wrestlers and two alternates and Wylie East earned three regional qualifications and three alternate selections.

Leading the way for Plano East was Adan Salas, who placed first overall at the 106-pound weight class. He was the only winner of the day for the Panthers, earning a pin the final round to win a district championship.

Along with Salas, Tory Strickland, Aidan Miller, Talaal Habib, Aariz Habib, Jadyn Lindsey Aaron Rodriguez, David Seres, Logan Atchley and Christian Gause all qualified for regionals, while Matthew Lamp placed in fifth-place and was named an alternate.

Strickland was one of the big stories of the day, finishing third in district at the 215-pound weight class despite missing the majority of the season with a knee injury. Talaal Habib, Rodriguez and Miller all placed second in their respective weight classes.

For the Pirates, Owen Nunn, Matthew Ortega, Trey O’Toole, Tristan Richardson, Hunter Shaw and Dane Farley all qualified for the regional championships, while Luke Gilley and Karl Wara were named alternates.

O’Toole placed second in the 132-pound weight class, while Farley also finished second in the 215-pound weight class.

For Wylie East, Ryan Lobato, Isaac Flores and Timothy Ouane qualified for the regional championship. Lobato placed second in the 144-pound weight class, while Ouane placed second at 175. Connor Bouasykeo-Souhala, Henry Moslener and Mark Moslener all placed fifth in their classes, earning alternate nods.

