Wylie sweeps Sachse, Naaman Forest

The Wylie Pirates snapped a two-game losing streak and retook their place atop the District 9-6A standings with back-to-back wins.

Donaven Davis led the way with 16 points, while Noah Mallory chipped in 14 including a strong fourth quarter to beat the Mustangs Friday night at home. Sachse cut the lead to five points at the half, but a strong Wylie defensive presence was the difference in the second half.

Wylie Pirate basketball update:

4Q | Wylie 45, Sachse 33



Noah Mallory’s scoop layup regains Wylie’s double digit lead. pic.twitter.com/fk4zKfq1fy — The Wylie News (@WylieNews) February 4, 2023

Following the win Friday, Wylie quickly turned around to face Naaman Forest Saturday night, making up for the missed game last Tuesday. It took overtime, but the Pirates were able to close out the Rangers. Davis led all scorers with 22, while Chris Lewis added 13.

With two games remaining, Wylie just has to win out to claim a district title. With three games to play, Sachse can win out and claim a share of the title, currently with a 10-3 record.

Wylie will Garland on the road Tuesday night, Feb. 7.

Boys Basketball – Friday, Feb. 3

Wylie – 53

Sachse – 37

Boys Basketball – Saturday, Feb. 4

Wylie – 53

Naaman Forest– 49

Girls Basketball – Friday, Feb. 3

Wylie – 41

Sachse – 38

Girls Basketball – Saturday, Feb. 4

Wylie – 56

Naaman Forest – 39

With an upset win over Sachse, the Wylie Pirates are 14-1 in district play with just one game remaining.

The Pirates outscored the Lady Mustangs 11-3 in the fourth quarter in the win, thanks to some clutch play from freshman Morgan Davis, who led all scorers with 20 points and made the key layup for the win.

Wylie Pirate basketball update:

4Q | Wylie 39, Sachse 37



Morgan Davis with the basket and the free throw with 46.9 seconds remaining to give the Pirates a 2-point advantage! pic.twitter.com/UzrXAdpodk — The Wylie News (@WylieNews) February 4, 2023

If Wylie defeats Garland Tuesday night, they’ll end the year as co-district champions with Sachse.

Boys Soccer – Saturday, Feb. 4

Wylie – 1

Rowlett – 0

Kaleb Mebea scored on a penalty kick as the Wylie Pirates improved to 4-1 in district play to continue their hot start to the season.

Wylie will host Naaman Forest next Tuesday night.

Girls Soccer – Saturday, Feb. 4

Wylie – 5

Rowlett – 0

Wylie bounced back from their first loss of the district season with a big win over Rowlett Saturday afternoon.

Maci Hatzenbuehler scored a brace, while Becca Windrum, Mia Romero and Mia Narvaez each added goals.

The Pirates are 4-1 in the district and 8-2-2 to start the season, as they travel to Naaman Forest Tuesday night.

Wrestling – District Championship

The Wylie Pirates are sending six wrestlers to the regional championships and two alternates after solid results at the 6-6A wrestling district championships.

Dane Farley, Owen Farley, Matthew Ortega, Trey O’Toole, Tristan Richardson and Huter Shaw qualified for the regional meet, while Karl Wara and Luke Gilley were named alternates.

For additional sports coverage, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.