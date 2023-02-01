Wylie ISD sports schedule changes

The following games have been rescheduled because of the winter storms:

Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 4, Wylie East boys and girls varsity basketball vs. North Garland at Wylie High School. Varsity girls tip off at 4 p.m., boys at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4, Wylie boys and girls varsity basketball @ Naaman Forest High School. Girls tip off at 4 p.m., boys at 5:30 p.m.

Soccer

Saturday, Feb. 4, Wylie East boys and girls varsity soccer vs. South Garland at Shaffer Stadium. Varsity boys will kick off at 10 a.m., girls at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4, Wylie boys and girls varsity soccer vs. Rowlett at Wylie ISD Stadium. Varsity boys will kick off at 10 a.m., girls at 11:30 a.m.

Wrestling

Saturday, Feb. 4, wrestling district championships will be at 10 a.m. at the Allen Freshman Center.