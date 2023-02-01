Subscribe
HM Whiskey

Wylie ISD sports schedule changes

by | Feb 1, 2023 | Sports

The following games have been rescheduled because of the winter storms:

Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 4, Wylie East boys and girls varsity basketball vs. North Garland at Wylie High School. Varsity girls tip off at 4 p.m., boys at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4, Wylie boys and girls varsity basketball @ Naaman Forest High School. Girls tip off at 4 p.m., boys at 5:30 p.m.

Soccer

Saturday, Feb. 4, Wylie East boys and girls varsity soccer vs. South Garland at Shaffer Stadium. Varsity boys will kick off at 10 a.m., girls at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4, Wylie boys and girls varsity soccer vs. Rowlett at Wylie ISD Stadium. Varsity boys will kick off at 10 a.m., girls at 11:30 a.m.

Wrestling

Saturday, Feb. 4, wrestling district championships will be at 10 a.m. at the Allen Freshman Center.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

HM Whiskey

Related News

Wylie East storms back to win Crosstown Showdown

Wylie East storms back to win Crosstown Showdown

Jan 28, 2023 |

Down to the wire, the Wylie East basketball team battled back with a 22-13 run in the fourth to win the Crosstown Showdown Friday night over Wylie. The Pirates led by 10 at the halftime break, with Donaven Davis leading the offense. He led all scorers with 22 points...

read more
Lady Raiders blessed with experienced roster

Lady Raiders blessed with experienced roster

Jan 26, 2023 |

Last season the Lady Raiders softball team was on the verge of a postseason berth by the end of the regular season. In a one-game, winner-take-all game to try and reach the playoffs, Wylie East fell short against Lovejoy and saw their season come to a disappointing...

read more
Late comeback falls short for Wylie

Late comeback falls short for Wylie

Jan 25, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates outscored the Rowlett Eagles 21-17 in the fourth but fell just short in their comeback bid Tuesday night. With a 52-49 loss, Wylie falls to second place in District 9-6A, a half-game behind Sachse in the standings. Donaven Davis led all scorers with...

read more
Wylie East tops South Garland in overtime

Wylie East tops South Garland in overtime

Jan 25, 2023 |

In a crucial game to stay in the playoff race, Wylie East topped South Garland 56-51 in overtime last night. With the victory, the Raiders moved one win behind Naaman Forest, who lost to Garland, for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 9-6A with five games...

read more
Wylie East 8-0 to open season

Wylie East 8-0 to open season

Jan 21, 2023 |

The Wylie East girls soccer team opened the 9-6A soccer season with a bang, scoring nine goals in their debut to the top level of competition. Five first-half goals set the tone, as Wylie East went on the road to beat Naaman Forest 9-0 Friday night. The Lady Raiders...

read more
Wylie picks up 10th district win

Wylie picks up 10th district win

Jan 21, 2023 |

The Pirates are still in the hunt for at least a share of the district title, winning their third straight game and 10th in district play. Wylie outscored Lakeview Centennial 34-6 in the second half on their way to a 62-24 victory Friday night. With the win, the...

read more
Slow start dooms Wylie East at home

Slow start dooms Wylie East at home

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Wylie East Lady Raiders basketball team had a chance to knock off the defending champs and keep within arm's distance of a district title. Unfortunately for East, a slow start to the first quarter doomed them down the stretch, as they lost 62-52 to Sachse Tuesday...

read more
Wylie tops North Garland, remains tied for first

Wylie tops North Garland, remains tied for first

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Pirates continued their winning ways in District 9-6A, defeating North Garland Tuesday night. The starting backcourt duo of Donaven Davis and Jackson Hinckley scored 25 points, as Wylie outscored North Garland 22-7 in the second half to win 54-31. The victory...

read more
Wylie East High School 2022 sports year in review

Wylie East High School 2022 sports year in review

Dec 29, 2022 |

It was an eventful 2022 for Wylie East High School, featuring new coaches, standout performers and a shakeup for the new year. It was announced in February that Wylie East would be moving up to Class 6A, pairing them with Wylie and Garland ISD in athletics for the new...

read more
Wylie High School 2022 sports year in review

Wylie High School 2022 sports year in review

Dec 29, 2022 |

The Wylie Pirates 2022 year was filled with plenty of accolades once again. From state finalists, playoff dramatics and young student-athletes taking the next step and signing collegiate scholarships, it was largely proven once again to be a successful Pirates sports...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Mobility
Jersey Mikes