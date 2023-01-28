Subscribe
HM Whiskey

Wylie East storms back to win Crosstown Showdown

by | Jan 28, 2023 | Sports

Down to the wire, the Wylie East basketball team battled back with a 22-13 run in the fourth to win the Crosstown Showdown Friday night over Wylie.

The Pirates led by 10 at the halftime break, with Donaven Davis leading the offense. He led all scorers with 22 points in the game.

East didn’t quit, however, and cut the deficit to six before the final quarter. Parker Overstreet and his teammates stormed back, improving their record to 6-6 in District 9-6A with just four games remaining. Overstreet led his team with 14 points, while Luke Carter and Adam Herod also hit double figures.

As things stand, the 9-3 Wylie Pirates remain a half-game behind Sachse at 9-2 for a district championship. Rowlett remains close at 8-4, while Naaman Forest occupies the last playoff spot at 7-4. Wylie East and Garland remain in the hunt with 6-6 records, hoping to battle back into a playoff position.

Boys Basketball – Friday, Jan. 27

Wylie – 56

Wylie East – 59

Girls Basketball – Friday, Jan. 27

Wylie – 44

Wylie East – 41

In a similar fashion, the Wylie Pirates stormed back down 16-5 in the fourth quarter to defeat Wylie East on the road.

The margins were close early on, with Wylie holding a one-point lead into halftime before East went on a 16-7 run in the third quarter. Morgan Davis caught fire in the fourth quarter, leading all scorers with 20 points and improving Wylie’s record to 12-1 in district play.

With the loss, Wylie East fell to 9-4 in district play with three games remaining, likely locking them into the third seed for playoffs. Wylie sits one game behind Sachse in the district standings, with the teams set to face off next Friday night.

Boys Soccer – Friday, Jan. 27

Wylie – 3

Lakeview Centennial – 0

The Pirates improved to 3-0 in district play with a clean sheet over Lakeview Centennial.

Goals were scored by Josue Salazar, Zach Alsalhi and Osato Enabulele.

Girls Soccer – Friday, Jan. 27

Wylie – 3

Lakeview Centennial – 0

Wylie swept away Lakeview perfectly, with the girls earning a 3-0 shutout. Alisha Sessa scored one goal, while Maci Hatzenbuehler had a brace. Becca Windrum had two assists in the win.

Wylie is now 3-0 in the district, as both teams travel to Rowlett next Tuesday, Jan. 31 for their next match.

Wylie East– 10

Garland – 0

No. 6 Wylie East continued its perfect start to the season with a 10-0 shutout victory over Garland.

The Lady Raiders have outscored opponents 60-0 in 10 games this season, sitting atop of the district with their 3-0 start.

Wylie East soccer teams host South Garland next Tuesday night.

0 Comments

HM Whiskey

