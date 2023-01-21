Wylie picks up 10th district win

The Pirates are still in the hunt for at least a share of the district title, winning their third straight game and 10th in district play.

Wylie outscored Lakeview Centennial 34-6 in the second half on their way to a 62-24 victory Friday night. With the win, the Pirates are 10-1 in district play with just five games remaining. They travel to Rowlett next Tuesday, facing the fourth-place team in District 9-6A.

Girls Basketball – Friday, Jan. 20

Wylie – 62

Lakeview Centennial – 24

Additional scores from the night before.

Boys Basketball – Friday, Jan. 20

Wylie – 68

Lakeview Centennial – 61

Donaven Davis led all scorers with 24 points as the Pirates improved to 9-1 in district play, tied for first place with the Sachse Mustangs.

The Pirates were up 18 points entering the fourth quarter before a late push from Lakeview Centennial, but Wylie held them off for a 68-61 win Friday night. Noah Mallory added 12 points while Sean Carter added nine.

Coming out of the holiday break, Wylie has won five games in a row, winning three of the games by double digits and leading the other two by double figures as well. Wylie faces a big test in fourth-place Rowlett next Tuesday in their next game.

