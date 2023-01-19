Wylie tops North Garland, remains tied for first

The Pirates continued their winning ways in District 9-6A, defeating North Garland Tuesday night.

The starting backcourt duo of Donaven Davis and Jackson Hinckley scored 25 points, as Wylie outscored North Garland 22-7 in the second half to win 54-31. The victory improves the Pirates to 8-1 in district play, even with Sachse at the top of the district with seven games to play.

Wylie’s next game is at home this Friday against Lakeview Centennial.

Boys Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Wylie – 54

North Garland – 31

Additional scores from the day.

Girls Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Wylie – 49

North Garland – 13

The Pirates outscored the Lady Raiders 27-4 in the first half for their third win in a row and ninth in district play. For the season, Wylie sits one game behind Sachse in the 9-6A standings and two games ahead of Wylie East for second place.

Wylie’s next game is at home this Friday against Lakeview Centennial.

Boys Soccer – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Wylie – 1

South Garland – 0

Jacob Booty scored the lone goal of the game as Wylie topped South Garland for their first district win of the season.

The Pirates have their first district home game of the season on Jan. 24, facing North Garland.

Girls Soccer – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Wylie – 6

South Garland – 0

The Pirates poured on six goals to open their district title defense with a home victory in over South Garland. Becca Windrum and Julia Joost each scored a brace, while Alisha Sessa and Maci Hatzenbuehler scored a goal each.

Wylie travels to North Garland for their next match on Jan. 24.

For additional sports coverage, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.