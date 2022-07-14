Pirates roster features several returning players

The young Wylie Pirates went through some growing pains last season but now gear up with several returning players.

With multiple starters coming back, the team has hit the ground running this offseason, preparing to bounce back. Wylie finished second in District 9-6A last season but lost in the opening round of the state playoffs. For head coach Sherry Olivares, the amount of returning talent is exciting after battling through inexperience and injuries last season.

