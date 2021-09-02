Wylie’s three keys to beat Keller Central

The Wylie Pirates took a difficult loss in week one.

Moving on the road, they’ll look to bounce back at Keller Central on Sept. 3. The Chargers were picked to finish sixth in a very competitive District 4-6A, but return 15 starters and won their opening game over Birdville 42-13. Looking for the first win of the season, here are the Pirates’ three keys to victory in week two.

1. Continue to dominate the ground game

Despite their struggles offensively, Birdville still managed to rush for 121 yards against Central. The Chargers’ strength of the team is the front seven, with linebackers Darius Graham and Tyler Balsarick, and defensive lineman Felipe Silva and Joseph Mutumbo. Central has size, speed and a nose for the football in that group.

The Pirates had a really strong game running the ball against Plano West, with Blake Fuller and Prosper Akanna each rushing for scores. Fuller, in particular, has been a strong force for the offense in week one and their preseason scrimmage. He ran for 165 yards in the game. If Wylie can continue to find that magic between the two runners, they give themselves a chance to win.



By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]