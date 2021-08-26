Subscribe

Wylie’s three keys to beating Plano West

by | Aug 26, 2021 | Sports

Texas high school football season is finally upon us.

After a long offseason, the Wylie Pirates are ready to take the field for the season’s first game. In week one, the Pirates will face a familiar opponent, taking on the Plano West Wolves at home. The Wolves beat the Pirates to open the 2020 year, a surprise 28-0 victory that jump-started Plano West to their first playoff appearance since 2014.

Wylie will look to get off on the right foot and exact some revenge on the team that beat them last season. Here are the three keys to a Pirates victory over the Wolves.

1. Win the game on the line of scrimmage

Wylie’s game against Plano West last season was without their starting quarterback, which limited the offense’s effectiveness throughout. The Pirates were still able to run the ball with some effectiveness — something they also showed in their scrimmage against Skyline last Friday.

Blake Fuller will lead the way in the backfield for Wylie. He takes over at the starting running back spot after operating as a slot receiver last season. Whether his backfield tandem of Prosper Akana will be able to suit up remains to be seen, but Wylie’s depth with Reed Dana and Tristan Steward should also be able to contribute.

Plano West returns three defensive starters from last year’s team, so attacking the defense early will be key.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

