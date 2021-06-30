Raiders compete in 7-on-7 state

Last weekend, the Wylie East football team had its first experience to showcase how talented the team could be in 2021, as the Raiders competed in the state 7-on-7 tournament June 25-26 in College Station.
Heading with the team to where he played college football at Texas A&M, Raiders coach Marcus Gold said he was proud of how his team was able to play on the big stage.
“It was a great opportunity for kids to be a part of something like that,” Gold said. “I think any situation where we can put them in a game-like football atmosphere, where they have to overcome adverse situations and to be put in multiple scenarios is always good leading up into the upcoming season. The kids have been doing great all year. I think we finished our 7-on-7 12-2. I think that there’s a lot of confidence going into the season now.”
By Jackson King • [email protected]