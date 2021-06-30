Raiders compete in 7-on-7 state

Last weekend, the Wylie East football team had its first expe­rience to showcase how talent­ed the team could be in 2021, as the Raiders competed in the state 7-on-7 tournament June 25-26 in College Station.

Heading with the team to where he played college foot­ball at Texas A&M, Raiders coach Marcus Gold said he was proud of how his team was able to play on the big stage.

“It was a great opportunity for kids to be a part of something like that,” Gold said. “I think any situation where we can put them in a game-like football atmosphere, where they have to overcome adverse situations and to be put in multiple sce­narios is always good leading up into the upcoming season. The kids have been doing great all year. I think we finished our 7-on-7 12-2. I think that there’s a lot of confidence going into the season now.”

By Jackson King • [email protected]