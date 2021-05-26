Sachse falls in regional quarterfinals to Heath

After defeating Belton in the area round of the playoffs, the Sachse baseball team faced a tough challenge in their next competition: Rockwall-Heath.

Squaring off in a best-of-three series held at Wylie East, the Mustangs managed to take an early lead, though an offen­sive slump cost Sachse an op­portunity to advance, losing two games to one.

In game one of the region­al quarterfinals May 20, the Mustangs managed to take ad­vantage of a strong pitching performance, finishing with a combined no-hitter in a 4-2 win over Rockwall Heath.

Following the win, coach Chris Burrow said he was proud of how his players proved them­selves capable against a strong opponent in securing the victo­ry.

“It was awesome to win to­night,” Burrow said. “They’re a very good baseball team, so coming out here and winning game one is great from a mo­mentum perspective and allow­ing yourself to believe you can win games like that.”

Sachse’s only issues defen­sively came in the third inning, when starting pitcher Carson Sowell’s shoulder tightened up, allowing two runs to come across for the Hawks. Sow­ell returned to dominate in the fourth and the fifth, while Ja­son Scramton closed the game, striking out the side for the final two innings.

For the full story, see the May 26 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]