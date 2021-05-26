Sachse falls in regional quarterfinals to Heath

After defeating Belton in the area round of the playoffs, the Sachse baseball team faced a tough challenge in their next competition: Rockwall-Heath.
Squaring off in a best-of-three series held at Wylie East, the Mustangs managed to take an early lead, though an offensive slump cost Sachse an opportunity to advance, losing two games to one.
In game one of the regional quarterfinals May 20, the Mustangs managed to take advantage of a strong pitching performance, finishing with a combined no-hitter in a 4-2 win over Rockwall Heath.
Following the win, coach Chris Burrow said he was proud of how his players proved themselves capable against a strong opponent in securing the victory.
“It was awesome to win tonight,” Burrow said. “They’re a very good baseball team, so coming out here and winning game one is great from a momentum perspective and allowing yourself to believe you can win games like that.”
Sachse’s only issues defensively came in the third inning, when starting pitcher Carson Sowell’s shoulder tightened up, allowing two runs to come across for the Hawks. Sowell returned to dominate in the fourth and the fifth, while Jason Scramton closed the game, striking out the side for the final two innings.
By Jackson King • [email protected]