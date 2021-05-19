Lady Raiders use senior leadership to earn playoff berth

After their entire 2020 season was cut before district play, the Wylie East softball team managed to overcome a lot of difficulties throughout the year, earning a playoff berth despite an increased level of competition.

Heading into the spring after 10 months away, the Lady Raiders had a tough challenge to earn their second playoff spot in a row. Despite a strong senior class, including five starters, Wylie East’s district was made more difficult, adding two new challenges to the slate in The Colony and Rock Hill. With The Colony serving as a strong softball powerhouse and Rock Hill benefiting from being located in Prosper ISD, the Lady Raiders faced a demanding road to reach the postseason.

With the season opener delayed due to icy storms, the Lady Raiders opened the year unable to match their start from 2020, finishing the pre-season 5-8, including losses to Allen, Royse City and Rockwall. To start district competition, Wylie East dropped three of its first four games, including a 10-0 loss to Rock Hill. The Lady Raider’s season changed over the second half, winning seven of their last ten games to clinch a playoff spot, reaching their pre-season goals.

For the full story, see the May 19 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]