Wylie sweeps Horn in bi-district playoffs

It was quick work for the Wylie Pirates baseball team.

Entering the postseason as District 9-6A champions, the Pirates were matched up with the Jaguars of Mesquite Horn in the bi-district round of the postseason. They made quick work of their District 10 foes, winning the first two games for the sweep on Friday night.

The story for Wylie was on the mound, as Evan Ballast and Reese Bassinger each pitched complete-game victories. That started with Ballast in game one, as the Pirates won 11-1. Ballast struck out 11 batters over six innings of work while only allowing two hits in the victory. He even helped himself out with a home run in the bottom half of the fourth inning that ignited a three-run in.

Bassinger followed up the game one win with a complete-game shutout, striking out 11 batters of his own in Wylie’s 7-0 victory. Bassinger had a no-hitter entering the seventh and final inning before Horn was able to drop in a hit to right field. Luke Wiseman led the way with two hits and three diving defensive stops at third base, while Canyon Hall hit a home run and a double in the series-clinching victory.

Wylie advances to the area championship round, where they’ll play the winner of Waxahachie and Harker Heights at a date and time to be determined. Waxahachie currently leads the series 1-0.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]