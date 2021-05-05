Road to the playoffs

The Wylie Preparatory Acad­emy Patriots have found suc­cess on the baseball diamond this 2021 season.

Before COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 season, the Patriots had started their season strong with a 6-0 record. This season could have also proven tumul­tuous, with cancellations of games potentially looming and a strong district schedule that would test the team in all areas of play.

The Patriots started off strong with a 7-2 non-district win against rival Lucas Chris­tian Academy. Wylie Prep was then shoved immediately into district play, but despite the lack of practice, dominated Dallas Academy 21-0.

The first real test of the sea­son came against the Harvest Lantana Academy Saints. Har­vest, a new team to the district, proved to be the better side, beating the Patriots 4-1 in a pitchers’ duel where the teams combined to strikeout 29 times.

This loss sparked a new re­solve in Wylie Prep as TCAF District 2 would not be able to stop them the rest of the way. On March 23, the Patriots beat Newman International Acade­my Cedar Hill 9-2. Colby Dye pitched a complete game and struck out nine. He also had two hits and crossed home plate three times.

Victory Christian Academy came to town on March 26. Wy­lie Prep mercy ruled the away team 10-0 in five innings with the help of Seth Dowdle and Carson Jones’ combined shut out effort on the bump.

The next game was against the Harvest Lantana Academy Saints, who were looking to repeat their success against the Patriots. Wylie Prep took home the 3-2 win in yet another pitch­ers’ duel. Ethan Tomsu toed the rubber for the Patriots and threw a gem—seven innings, two hits, and 12 strikeouts.

