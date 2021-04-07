Pirates’ pitching maintains winning streak in district

The Wylie Pirates baseball team increased its winning streak to seven in a row.

Undefeated since the be­ginning of district play, the Pirates took care of business beating Lakeview Centennial and then holding off Sachse in a close contest.

Wylie got off to a slow start against Lakeview Centennial, but eventually got the bats go­ing in a 9-3 victory on March 30. Cam Pruitt opened the game with a triple and scored off of a fielder’s choice, but the Patriots responded with two runs in the bottom half of the first inning by scoring on a passed ball and wild pitch to get two runs across the board.

Wylie immediately re­sponded, scoring four runs in the second inning. Dawson Cox opened the game with a triple to lead off the inning, the Pirates’ second consecutive leadoff triple. He was singled in by Thomas Spencer. After Jaxon Borserine came on for Spencer as a courtesy runner, he later was able to advance to second and score off of an Evan Ballast single. Luke Wiseman later capped off the inning with a two-run single.

The Pirates scored four more runs in the top of the fourth inning, capped off by a two-run triple from Ballast to seal the win. Along with his two hits and three RBIs, Bal­last got the win by pitching five innings, allowing three runs and striking out 12 bat­ters. Cam Pruitt also had two hits and two runs to aid the Pi­rates’ victory.

Following the victory, Wy­lie hung on to get the close 1-0 win over Sachse on April 1. It was a pitcher’s duel between the two starters – Wylie’s Re­ese Bassinger and Sachse’s Nathan Darden – who both went the distance for their teams. Bassinger allowed just three Sachse hits in the game, as he pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, two walks and striking out five batters.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]