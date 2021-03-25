Lady Raiders advance with victory over Frisco

After each contending near the top of the district standings, the Wylie East boys and girls soccer team started their postseason in similar fashion, both competing against Frisco High School in the bi-district playoff round at McKinney Boyd Thursday, March 25.

The Lady Raiders opened competition first, facing a Lady Racoons squad that entered the game 10-6-4. In a defensive battle, Wylie East was able to find the edge necessary to advance, scoring the lone goal of the game en route to a 1-0 victory.

After the game, coach Kody Christensen said he was proud of the effort his team displayed in the defensive victory.

“Going into today, I felt this game would turn it much like it was,” Christensen said. “Frisco’s got a great team. When you have 10 schools that all mirror each other and you go through that kind of district, you become prepared for the playoffs. I am really proud of our kids, this was a testament to who we are and everybody coming together. It’s not about one, it’s about all of us, and I feel we did well in that today.”

The only goal of the game was scored with 3:21 left in the first half, as senior Jayme Bailey connected on a ricochet from inside the goalie box to take the lead. With the victory, Wylie East advances to the area playoff round for the first time since 2017-18.

Later that night, the Raiders held their bi-district playoff matchup against Frisco, looking to secure a first round playoff win for the third consecutive year. After a scoreless first half, Wylie East wasn’t able to contain the racoons at the start of the second, giving up three goals in two minutes en route to a 3-0 loss.

Coach Jeremy Seeton said he was disappointed by how the start of the second half cost his team.

“I thought we played really well today overall,” Seeton said. “We had that 10 minute lapse where Frisco managed to capitalize. Proud of the way we fought, so it’s just one of those situations where we got caught off guard.”

With the loss, the Raiders finish the season with a 17-6-2 overall record, including a 12-4 mark in district.

By Jackson King * [email protected]