Pirates continue winning despite cancellations

COVID-19 tried to slow down the Wylie Pirates boys basketball team, but they were able to get a win over Christmas break.

The Pirates entered district play against Rowlett on Dec. 22 and took care of business, jumping out to a big lead in the second quarter and never looking back. They knocked off the Eagles 67-46, giving them an 8-4 record on the season. After a slower start than anticipated to the season, Wylie coach Stephen Pearce feels good about the teams development.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]