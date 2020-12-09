Raiders basketball team snaps losing streak

Wylie East needed a turn­around early in the season and got it due to an offensive out­burst.

Led by Luke Carter, the Raid­ers picked up wins over Green­ville and Turner before losing to Lakeview Centennial to finish the week. Overall the two-win week was the best from Wylie East this season, who went into the slate 1-4 overall and im­proved to 3-5 now early in the season.

Carter led the way with 20 points in the 60-50 win over Greenville. A 21-point first quarter set the tone for the Raid­ers, and then the defense also stepped in and held the Lions to just four points in the second quarter. While Wylie East strug­gled to score before the half to strengthen their lead, it was enough as the offense found its footing again in the third. They outscored Greenville in each quarter.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]