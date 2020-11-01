Wylie unable to keep up with Lakeview Centennial; start season 0-4

Wylie’s offense tried to match Lakeview Centennial’s, but it was too much as the Patriots scored 21 straight points in the second quarter to win 42-21.

Camar Wheaton, the nation’s no. 1 overall running back, according to 247sports, finished the game with 147 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. The Pirates tried to contain him early, but the Patriots were still able to throw the ball before Wheaton got going. Lakeview Centennial finished with 503 yards of offense.

The loss puts Wylie at 0-4 on the season. To make matters worse, they’re now a game and a half out of a playoff spot and the only team in the district without a win on the season. They’ll look to rebound in their first home game of the season, when they take on Naaman Forest on Nov. 6.

For more on the game see the Nov. 4 edition of The Wylie News, print or digital.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]