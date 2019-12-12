Benjamin declares for 2020 NFL draft

Wylie East graduate Eno Benjamin announced on Wednesday, Dec. 11 he will forgo his senior season for Arizona State football.

The junior, graduating in three years with a Bachelors degree from the W.P. Carey School in Business, entered his name into the 2020 NFL draft.

“I’ve worked my entire life for this and today it has finally paid off. I’ve dedicated countless hours to my education and sacrificed many things over to the past three years to get here. As of today, I am now an ASU alum,” Benjamin posted on his Instagram account, instragram.com/benjamin_5.

The 85th annual draft will be April 23-25 in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ABC and CBS.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]