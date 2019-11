SPRINGTOWN – Wylie Prep will play in the TCAF six-man football title game for a second straight season.

They’ll square off against Westlake once again, this time at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

“They are well coached and are very talented,” WP head coach Larry Uland. “It’s going to be a good challenge.”

The Div. I contest will be played at Porcupine Stadium, located at 551 Pojo Rd. in Springtown.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]