Lakeview Centennial, John Tyler up next

Kyjuan Cole finds running room around the left side of the offensive line against Garland in District 10-6A on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Williams Stadium.

Xavier Smith heads up field against West Mesquite in the District 7-5A Div. I opener at Hanby Stadium.

Wylie and Wylie East football will continue district competition later this week.

The Pirates play host 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 to Lakeview Centennial in 10-6A at Wylie ISD Stadium.

Lakeview Centennial enters 3-2 overall and 1-1 in 10-6A, after a 52-3 win over South Garland at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

The Patriots finished with 384 total yards, 121 passing and 263 rushing on 21 first downs.

South Garland managed eight first downs on 109 total yards. They rushed for 17 and passed for another 92.

Lakeview Centennial opened district with a 28-14 loss to North Garland.

Predistrict wins came over Seguin 32-21 and Berkner 7-0 in overtime, with a 33-14 loss at North Mesquite.

Head coach Kendall Miller leads the Patriots.

Players to watch are Jarret Adams, Camar Wheaton, Zechariah Dunston, Garnett Burke, Jalen Davis, Ed White, Caleb Ferguson, Jr., Victor Smith, Jacori Tarver, Ikechukwu Iwunnah and Ezra Oyetade.

Lakeview Centennial was picked to finish second in 10-6A, behind Sachse, and ahead of Rowlett and Wylie by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

Wheaton was named the preseason offensive MVP and defensive honors went to Anthony Anyawu from Sachse.

Wylie came away with the 28-16 win in 10-6A last season at HBJ Stadium.

The Raiders play host 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 to Tyler John Tyler in 7-5A Div. I at Wylie ISD Stadium.

John Tyler comes in 1-4 overall and 1-0 record in district, following a 6-0 win over Texarkana Texas High at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium last week.

The Lions finished with 16 first downs, with 120 rushing and 171 passing.

The defense allowed 174 yards on the ground, 36 passing and 16 first downs.

Earlier in the season, the Lions lost to Mesquite Horn 39-17, rival Tyler Lee 34-0, defending Class 6A Div. II state champion Longview 42-0 and Euless Trinity 27-10.

John Tyler is balanced on offense with the run and pass, as far as stats go.

Players to watch are Cameron Ford, Kitan Crawford, Robert Draper, Austin Campbell, Frank Turner, Tyrone Williams, Daveon Cummings, Travion Ates and Djonte Henderson.

The Lions, under head coach Ricklan Holmes, were picked to win 7-5A Div. II, ahead of Mesquite Poteet, McKinney North and West Mesquite, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

Crawford was named the defensive preseason MVP and offensive honors went to Seth McGowan of Poteet.

John Tyler rolled to a 51-3 win over Wylie East last season in district at Rose Stadium.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]