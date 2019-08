Season opens in meets at Plano, Carrollton

The cross country season got off to a running start last weekend.

Wylie competed in the Friday Night Hawk Invite at McInnish Park & Sports Complex in Carrollton, while Wylie East, Sachse and Plano East were part of the Plano ISD Invitational at Russell Park in Plano.

For the full story, see the Aug. 21 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]