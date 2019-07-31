Pirates collect statewide honors

Coaches and writers from around the state recently recognized Wylie softballers.

In the classroom, Maicee Barr and Isabella Dayton were picked Class 6A academic all-state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

The Texas Sports Writers Association honored four Pirates on the Collin Street Bakery 6A all-state teams.

Dayton, University of Arizona signee, made the first-team in the outfield along with Keller’s Amanda Desario and Baylea Brandon from Leander.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]