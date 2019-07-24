It will be family affair for Wylie siblings Carley and Canyon Hall.

They’ll be part of the Thursday, July 24 to Saturday, Aug. 3 AAU Junior Olympic Games.

The games will be held at North Carolina A&T’s Aggie Stadium in Greensboro, NC.

Carley, member of Texas Quest, will partake in the 14-under shot put, discus and javelin events.

The incoming Wylie High School freshmen advanced to North Carolina after placing in the top six in the Region 18 meet in Abilene.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

