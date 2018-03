Wylie softball swept a pair of Plano ISD schools in District 6-6A over Spring Break.

They knocked off Plano West 12-0 in five innings and Plano 9-3.

In the opener the Lady Pirates finished with eight hits and had one error.

They scored eight runs in the first, and two each in the second and fourth innings.

David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

