A local business owner wants Wylie to make better use of Lake Lavon and its marina.

James “Woody” Woodruff, owner of boat rental shop, Woody’s on the Lake, and The Boathouse restaurant at Collin Park Marina, says Collin Park has no shortage of swimmers and boats over the summer, but it rarely has events.

For more on this story see the April 24, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.