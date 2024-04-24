Homegrown workforce

WHS grad hired for new Wylie EMS unit

Wylie Fire Rescue Paramedic Christen Peterson didn’t have to go far to find a career she loves after graduating Wylie High School.

Peterson, 19, was hired by WF-R in October 2023 and is currently putting herself through fire academy with a goal of seeking a firefighter paramedic position with the department by the end of the year.

