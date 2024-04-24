Subscribe
Rotary Golf 2024

Homegrown workforce

by | Apr 24, 2024 | Latest

WHS grad hired for new Wylie EMS unit

Wylie Fire Rescue Paramedic Christen Peterson didn’t have to go far to find a career she loves after graduating Wylie High School.

Peterson, 19, was hired by WF-R in October 2023 and is currently putting herself through fire academy with a goal of seeking a firefighter paramedic position with the department by the end of the year.

For more on this story see the April 24, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Manufacturer announces relocation plans

Manufacturer announces relocation plans

Apr 24, 2024 |

SAF-Holland will build new facility in Rowlett After nearly five decades in Wylie, local manufacturer SAF-Holland has announced plans to relocate its manufacturing plant and 190 employees to Rowlett. With headquarters in Germany, SAF-Holland is a leading international...

read more
WISD budget updates

WISD budget updates

Apr 24, 2024 | ,

Each June Wylie ISD adopts its operating budget for the next school year, July 1 through June 30. Last week, as part of the planning process, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Scott Roderick gave an update on the 2024-2025 proposed budget. For more on...

read more
District budget update

District budget update

Apr 17, 2024 |

Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Scott Roderick gave an update on the 2024-2025 budget. Property values were previously projected to grow by 3.5%, but Roderick said the Collin County Central Appraisal District’s (CCAD) new estimate is now 1% due to...

read more
New fire tower, personnel needed

New fire tower, personnel needed

Apr 17, 2024 | ,

Fire Chief Brandon Blythe outlined a proposal for a new training tower to replace the current tower, which was constructed by WFR personnel in 2002. Courtesy of Wylie F-R The College Park development saga continued last week. After viewing a third proposed site plan...

read more
Appraisal notices mailed by county says CCAD

Appraisal notices mailed by county says CCAD

Apr 17, 2024 | ,

Collin County property values will take center stage as property owners will soon see how much the county thinks their property is worth.  Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) has been busy collecting and entering information in preparation to generate...

read more
Award, five-year plan presented

Award, five-year plan presented

Apr 17, 2024 | ,

Wylie Fire Station No. 2 was presented with the Life Save Award at the Tuesday, April 9 regular council meeting for saving the life of a man experiencing cardiac arrest who only had a 9% chance of survival.  Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News During a work session at last...

read more
Early voting starts April 22

Early voting starts April 22

Apr 17, 2024 | ,

Residents from Collin County cities with upcoming general elections will head to the polls later this month to begin the early voting process to elect city council members in contested races.  The first day of early voting is Monday, April 22 and continues...

read more
Run For Our Heroes set for April 27

Run For Our Heroes set for April 27

Apr 10, 2024 |

An annual spring free event that honors and supports local veterans and first responders is back for the 13th year. Opening ceremonies for this year’s 1LT Robert F. Welch III Run For Our Heroes begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Olde City Park downtown. The...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Rotary Golf 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Rotary Golf 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe